Video leads to arrest in rape of teenage girl behind Coweta County church

Coweta County investigators say a 17-year-old girl was raped behind a church. An 18-year-old Carrollton man has since been arrested in connection to the attack.

Deputies say they were called to Piedmont Newnan Hospital by a 17-year-old girl who said she had been raped and had video evidence of the attack.

"She met this male on Snapchat, and he had called her all night saying that if she wouldn’t meet him, he was going to kill himself, and she would be to blame," said Sgt Toby Nix.

The threat to kill himself and blame her was enough for the 17-year-old to give into his demands for a meeting, according to investigators.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Under arrest is 18-year-old Oscar Hernandez, of Carrollton.

He is accused of driving the girl to a church on Smokey Road in Coweta County. Behind the building in his car, he is accused of sexually assaulting the girl.

Coweta County investigators say the girl resisted and then hit record on her phone, evidence she turned over to law enforcement.

Coweta County investigators say a 18-year-old man was arrested for raping a 17-year-old girl behind a church. (FOX 5)

Reporter: "Was her recording useful to the investigation?"

Sgt. Nix: "Yes, the recording was able to verify what she said did happen and that it happened against her will."

Oscar Hernandez is charged with rape. Investigators say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know expresses they are having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).