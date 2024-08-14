Video: Lawrenceville officer in collision following red light violation

A Lawrenceville police officer ended up striking another vehicle after its driver ran a red light.

Dash camera video posted to the department’s Facebook page shows the crash along Scenic Highway at E. Crogan Street on Aug. 12.

The video shows the patrol vehicle approaching the intersection, spotting the vehicle, and attempting to brake, but not in time. The officer’s vehicle struck the other vehicle, which had continued into its path. That vehicle flipped onto its side from the impact.

The light was clearly green for the officer at the time.

The officer was treated and released from a nearby hospital, while the driver of the other vehicle was unharmed.

Police are using this video as a cautionary tale, reminding drivers of the importance of adhering to traffic signals and avoiding distracted driving.