Video: Brooklyn subway knife attack ends on tracks

A man is under arrest after a knifepoint attack at a subway station in Brooklyn that ended with him and the victim on the tracks.

The NYPD announced the arrest of Anthony Melendez, 35, of Brooklyn on Sunday in connection to the brawl.

He is facing charges of assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say the brawl happened at the Broadway Junction station in Ocean Hill at about 9:45 p.m. on May 4th.

Surveillance video released by authorities shows the victim, a 52-year-old man, walking past a man wearing a black Nike hoodie and appearing to inadvertently step on his belongings.

They argue before the man in the hoodie pulls out a knife. He then chases the victim and the pair begin to struggle, ending with both falling onto the tracks.

According to police, at some point, the victim was slashed in the chest, ear, finger, and head.

Both men were able to get off the tracks without being struck by an oncoming train.

The victim received medical treatment for his injuries.