Teens arrested for stealing car with gloves, tools, gun in Downtown joyride

Four teenagers were arrested after they were caught joyriding in a stolen vehicle. Atlanta Police released a video showing the chaotic chase through downtown Atlanta from both the ground and helicopter's view.

When officers spotted the teens, they attempted to stop them at an intersection. The driver sped off, leading police on a short pursuit.

The car could be seen running off the side of the road at one point in the video. That's when the driver stopped before all the occupants ran out of the car.

A 13, 14 and two 15-year-olds were apprehended by the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and obstruction.

The three passengers were all charged with obstruction.

Officials said each of the suspects were wearing gloves. They found multiple tools used to break into vehicles and a handgun in the car with them.