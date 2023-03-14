Teens arrested for stealing car with gloves, tools, gun in Downtown joyride

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Clay County
5
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Teens arrested for stealing car with gloves, tools, gun in Downtown joyride

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video: Teens arrested in Atlanta auto theft

Four teens were taken into custody after police said they were caught joyriding in a stolen vehicle in downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA - Four teenagers were arrested after they were caught joyriding in a stolen vehicle. Atlanta Police released a video showing the chaotic chase through downtown Atlanta from both the ground and helicopter's view.

When officers spotted the teens, they attempted to stop them at an intersection. The driver sped off, leading police on a short pursuit.

The car could be seen running off the side of the road at one point in the video. That's when the driver stopped before all the occupants ran out of the car.

A 13, 14 and two 15-year-olds were apprehended by the Georgia State Patrol and Atlanta Police Department.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding and obstruction.

The three passengers were all charged with obstruction.

Officials said each of the suspects were wearing gloves. They found multiple tools used to break into vehicles and a handgun in the car with them.