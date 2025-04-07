Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:30 AM EDT until THU 3:42 AM EDT, Upson County
5
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:22 AM EDT until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Irwin County
Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Randolph County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Walton County, Oglethorpe County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Newton County, Lamar County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Rockdale County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Gwinnett County, Troup County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Cobb County, Banks County, Barrow County, Putnam County, Greene County, Henry County, Jasper County, Forsyth County, Clayton County, Jackson County, Coweta County, Upson County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Butts County, Oconee County, Spalding County, Hall County, Madison County

Video: Hawks fan wins $10K with half-court shot

By
Published  April 7, 2025 9:32am EDT
Atlanta Hawks
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Atlanta Hawks celebrate winning the game against the Utah Jazz on April 6, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo by Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - An Atlanta Hawks fan is $10,000 richer thanks to a little bit of luck and a lot of skill.

During Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz, the fan sunk the big Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Jackpot Shot at halftime.

The team shared the video of the shot on its Instagram page, writing "HE JUST WON 10K."

In the video, the fan took a few dribbles and then fired off the shot, which sailed perfectly through the net and sent the crowd into loud cheers.

It's the first time this season that anyone has sunk the shot.

To make things better, the Hawks beat the Jazz 147-134.

The Source: Information for this story came from an Instagram post by the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta HawksViral