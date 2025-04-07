Video: Hawks fan wins $10K with half-court shot

article

An Atlanta Hawks fan is $10,000 richer thanks to a little bit of luck and a lot of skill.

During Sunday night's game against the Utah Jazz, the fan sunk the big Harrah's Cherokee Casinos Jackpot Shot at halftime.

The team shared the video of the shot on its Instagram page, writing "HE JUST WON 10K."

In the video, the fan took a few dribbles and then fired off the shot, which sailed perfectly through the net and sent the crowd into loud cheers.

It's the first time this season that anyone has sunk the shot.

To make things better, the Hawks beat the Jazz 147-134.