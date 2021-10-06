Expand / Collapse search
Video: Driver reverses on Ohio interstate after apparently missing exit

By Catherine Park
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team

Ohio driver reverses down interstate after missing exit

Road safety officials in Ohio released alarming traffic-camera video on Oct. 5 as an example of something drivers should definitely not do on the roads. (Credit: Ohio DoT via Storyful)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Traffic cameras on an Ohio highway captured a driver who reversed into oncoming traffic because in an apparent bid to make a missed exit.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released video from Oct. 5 which shows a driver traveling on Interstate 270 in Columbus, Ohio.

RELATED: Tesla footage reveals man lied about getting hit by car, police say

The driver zoomed past an exit, and can then be seen pulling off to the shoulder of the highway before suddenly reversing into oncoming traffic.

Two cars manage to pass the driver as the vehicle continued reversing. Eventually, the driver reaches the exit they initially passed.

Ohio driver edit

Freeze frame showing Ohio driver reversing on highway to return to missed exit.



"Don’t be this driver. If you miss your exit, don’t worry… there are more ahead where you can safely loop back around," the state transportation department said in a Facebook post. 

Storyful contributed to this report. 
 