Video: Driver caught doing donuts next to Sandy Springs police HQ

Sandy Springs police didn't have to look far to catch a driver doing dangerous stunts on the street.

At around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26, security cameras at the Sandy Springs Police Department headquarters captured a driver in a black Dodge Charger laying drag and doing donuts next to the building's parking lot.

Officials say officers later stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver.

"Word of advice: If you are going to Lay Drag, make sure you are not directly outside of a police station," the department wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the driver was found to have a suspended license.

They were also cited for driving without a seatbelt, a stop sign violation, laying drag, and more.