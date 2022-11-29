Video shows woman stealing tow truck while driver helps customer in Atlanta

Atlanta police are searching for a woman who stole a tow truck while the roadside assistance driver was helping another driver change a tire.

Police said it happened early Tuesday morning at a Shell gas station on Metropolitan Parkway.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

Keenan Hardy is a veteran. He was active for 8 years, and says he just wants the truck back so he can keep doing business. No questions asked.

"If she can hear me: I don’t want you locked up," he said, referring to the suspect. "All I want is my truck back."

Clear surveillance video shows the moment a woman drove off with a service provider’s tow truck.

The auto theft happened around 3 a.m.

Have you seen this white Ford F-350 tow truck? (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Hardy was busy replacing a customer’s tire when surveillance footage shows a woman on the other side of the gas pump, walking toward Hardy’s car.

"She looked like she may have been homeless, like she might’ve had a black eye. No shoes on, and it was cold outside," Hardy said.

His Ford F-350 was unlocked with the driver's side door open. He admits he’d do things differently if he could.

"I made the mistake," he said.

Hardy knew something was wrong as soon as he heard the door shut.

"I got up, took off running. Realized a lady got into my truck. I tried to pull the handle. While I was pulling on the handle, she was driving off," he said.

Atlanta police said they are investigating. Meanwhile, Hardy said he needs that truck to continue to take care of his parents and son.

If you recognize the woman in that surveillance video, give Atlanta police a call.