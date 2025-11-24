Video captures Amazon delivery driver damaging property in Buford

The Brief A Buford homeowner says an Amazon driver hit a brick pillar on his property and drove away. Security video shows the driver inspecting the damage but not reporting it. Amazon says it is aware of the incident and investigating through its delivery partner.



A homeowner is seeking answers after surveillance footage captured an Amazon delivery driver running over a brick pillar on his property and driving away Sunday afternoon.

What they're saying:

Security video shows the driver striking the pillar shortly after delivering a package, then briefly returning to inspect the damage before leaving without notifying the homeowner.

"I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe I saw what I saw," said Chris Sabatino, who owns the home.

Sabatino told FOX 5 he found out about the damage after a neighbor called him. When he checked his security footage, he saw the driver was responsible.

"Not even a, ‘sorry, I’ll get my boss on this,’" Sabatino said. "He disappeared."

Sabatino said the damage will cost thousands of dollars to repair. He has filed a report with the Gwinnett County Police Department and contacted Amazon to seek reimbursement.

The other side:

An Amazon spokesperson told FOX 5 the company is aware of the incident and that its delivery service partner is investigating.