Online shoe sellers struck in face, pistol whipped during robberies

Investigators in Acworth are looking into multiple robberies involving shoe sales this week.

Police said a man was robbed of shoes and struck in the face near the North Cobb Regional Library on Old Highway 41 on Nov. 24. The victim had met the buyer online, police said.

Police described the suspect in the first robbery as an 18-year-old man who was about 5-foot-8 tall.

On Nov. 25, police investigated an incident in which a victim was pistol whipped in the head while trying to stop a robbery, which also involved shoes.

Police said two "young" suspects ran off on foot.

Police didn't indicate if they think the suspects in both crimes are linked in some way.

"The Acworth Police Department would like to remind everyone, when meeting individuals to buy/sell items, use public areas that are well lit and heavily populated," a statement from the police department said. "The Acworth Police Department has a designated area for these transactions."

Anyone with information should contact Acworth Police Department's investigators at 770-974-1232.