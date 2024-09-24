Victim of real estate scam recovers $100K with help of Gwinnett police

article

Gwinnett County Police detectives recently helped recover over $100,000 for a woman who fell victim to a business email compromise scam during the purchase of her home, according to a press release.

The scam, known as Business Email Compromise (BEC), often targets businesses involved in large wire transfers. In this case, the victim was purchasing a home and, in December 2022, received an email from what appeared to be her real estate closing attorney's office. The scammer, posing as the attorney, instructed her to wire $131,092.55 to finalize the purchase.

After sending the money, the victim realized the funds were not sent to her actual closing attorney, but instead to an account at JP Morgan Chase Bank in New York.

Detectives from Gwinnett County’s Financial Crimes Unit traced the money to an account controlled by Edina Winter of Glen Cove, New York. Detectives from Glen Cove Police confirmed that Winter had no connection to the home sale and was in possession of the victim’s money. Winter was charged in New York and returned $45,092.55, which she had personally used from the stolen funds.

With assistance from JP Morgan Chase, Gwinnett County detectives seized the remaining $86,000 and returned it to the victim.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or through their website, stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.