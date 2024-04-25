Vice President Kamala Harris coming back to Atlanta

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is headed back to Atlanta.

The vice president announced today that she is embarking on a nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. The tour will take her back to several states across the country, highlighting the economic opportunities created by the Biden-Harris Administration.

The Economic Opportunity Tour will kick off with a moderated conversation in Atlanta on April 29, followed by an event in Detroit during the following week. Additional dates and locations will be announced soon.

Harris has made multiple trips to Atlanta since she became vice president.

"President Biden and I are committed to creating an economy in which every person has the freedom to thrive," said Vice President Harris. "Our economic approach has delivered great progress, and we will continue to invest in you, your family, and your future."

During the tour, Vice President Harris will highlight the investments made by the Biden-Harris Administration, which have reportedly supported communities and helped people thrive. This includes investments in small businesses, job creation, access to capital for underserved communities, investments in infrastructure, healthcare initiatives, debt relief programs, education investments, affordable housing efforts, childcare cost reductions, and wealth-building initiatives.

Vice President Harris will also outline additional steps that she and President Biden are taking to expand this work. She will be joined on the tour by Administration officials, members of Congress, local leaders, and other special guests.

Since the beginning of 2024, Harris has made more than 35 trips to 16 states, meeting with small business owners and entrepreneurs in underserved communities to discuss challenges and opportunities they face.