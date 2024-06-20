Veteran umpire assaulted by coach during youth championship baseball game

Fred Miller has called balls and strikes on the baseball diamond for just about two decades, but on Father's Day he was thrown a curveball of sorts when he said a coach punched him.

"I wasn't hurt, I was shocked," Miller said. "I couldn't believe it was happening."

The 77-year-old Miller says it happened at the Milton High School baseball field during an 18-and-under national championship game. He says he had just thrown out a player who repeatedly cursed at him about an issue. When the player’s coach confronted him about the same problem, Miller says he told the coach he did not see it. As he walked away, he says the coach punched him in the back.

Fred Miller, 77, discusses his being punched during a youth championship game in Milton. (FOX 5)

"In my many years of umpiring, I've never had a confrontation where somebody would threaten me or punch me," Miller said.

While this happened at Milton High School’s baseball field, it was not a school-sponsored event. The field had been rented out by the organization Perfect Game.

"We're doing the best possible job we can do those players that we had on Sunday were 18-and-under players. This was a World Series," Miller said. "These are some of the best 18-and-under players in the whole country."

Perfect Game sponsored the youth national championship game at Milton High School on Father’s Day. (FOX 5)

Perfect Game responds to ump attack

Perfect Game released a statement that reads:

"While we intend to launch a full investigation into this incident, Perfect Game condemns any type of physical assault on an umpire or any other field personnel or those attending our events. These actions are reprehensible and undermine the integrity of sportsmanlike conduct and the family-friendly atmosphere that should always surround a youth sports event. Perfect Game prides itself on fostering a safe environment that promotes respect for others and will not tolerate these types of incidents."

"When a coach hits an umpire, the repercussions need to be serious," Miller said.

While the incident happened at Milton High School, the event was sponsored by Perfect Game. (FOX 5)

Perfect Game says the coach has been suspended. The Fulton County Schools Police Department is investigating, and Miller wants to see a warrant taken out.

"We want to make sure this does not happen to another umpire," he said. "That coaches take a deep breath, and they understand there's consequences to their actions."

A 77-year-old umpire says a couch was way off base for punching him in the back after ejecting one of his youth players for cursing. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 reached out to the coach in question but did not hear back as of this publication.

The identity of the coach is being withheld because police have not officially named him.