Veteran TV producer makes waves with 'Rescue: HI-Surf' 

The two-part series premiere of "Rescue: HI-Surf" continues tonight on FOX, setting the stage for what promises to be an action-packed season of appointment television.

"Rescue: HI-Surf" is one of the most anticipated new shows of the fall television season, centering on the men and women who keep beach-goers safe along the North Shore of O’ahu.

"These are extreme athletes who have to work in extremely difficult conditions all the time," says executive producer John Wells. "Many of them are surfers, but that's not what they do. They are paramedics and EMTs in the water with Jet Skis, going in and pulling people out and saving lives."

Wells is no stranger to high-drama projects, having previously served as showrunner on classics including "ER" and "The West Wing." But "Rescue: HI-Surf" presents a unique set of challenges for the television veteran: filming in and around water.

"Nothing but challenges," laughs Wells. "If you ask filmmakers, they go, ‘What is the one thing you shouldn't do? Film in water.’ We have the advantage of being able to do most of it off of the beach so we can kind of come in and out, but it's dangerous and unpredictable. And the water, the way in which the ocean moves in Hawaii, it's one of the most dangerous places in the world."

You can catch new episodes of "Rescue: HI-Surf" Mondays at 9 p.m. right here on FOX 5 Atlanta.