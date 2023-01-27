Veteran officer's organization seeks to heal relationship between law enforcement, community

A veteran metro Atlanta police sergeant wants people to understand that cops are people too and the relationship between police and communities must improve.

Sgt. Daryll Triplett started an organization called All Cops Ain't Bad, which tries to bridge the gap between officers and the community with humor.

Triplett is dedicated to improving the relationship between some police and the African American community.

Authorities in Memphis prepared Friday to release the bodycam footage showing five former Memphis officers allegedly involved in a Jan. 7 altercation that led to 29-year-old Tyre Nichols' death.

Triplett is asking everyone to view the Memphis video first, then let the judicial system play out. But even the experienced officer is stunned. He says in the death of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis police chief is handling the case appropriately.

"There is no cover-up period the police department is being totally transparent with it. They are releasing video. There is no need for rioting," he said

Community Activist and Atlanta attorney Gerald Griggs has participated in more than 200 demonstrations through the years. He is reaching out to PSL, a group organizing a protest tonight in Centennial Olympic Park for Tyre Nichols, urging that it is peaceful.

"My hope is in this climate that we are intentional in our actions because of the presence of national guard at this being and this being the city of the birth of Dr. King and so many other civil rights legends, that we don't put ourselves in harm's way unnecessarily," Griggs said.