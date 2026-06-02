Veteran Delta pilots command special D-Day flight from Atlanta

The Brief Three veteran Delta Air Lines pilots are preparing to fly 28 World War II veterans from Atlanta to Normandy, France. The special flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport marks the 82nd commemoration of D-Day. The crew expressed deep emotions about guiding a generation of service members back to the historic battlegrounds.



Three veteran commercial pilots are preparing to command a special flight to transport more than two dozen World War II veterans from Atlanta to France for historic D-Day remembrance events on Tuesday.

What we know:

Delta Air Lines Chief Training Capt. Larry Deist, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is joining fellow veteran pilots to command a special flight out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The plane will transport 28 World War II veterans directly to France for the 82nd commemoration of D-Day.

Deist, who spent 30 years in the Air Force, is making his third trip flying veterans to Normandy.

He stated that out of 17,000 Delta pilots who would gladly take the seat, this remains the most memorable and honorable highlight of his career.

What they're saying:

The pilots explained that flying fellow veterans carries an immense emotional weight. Delta Chief Standards Capt. Jarrod Nixon, a 20-year U.S. Navy veteran making his first trip, noted the unique nature of the journey. "We go to cemeteries to look for dates," Nixon said. "They're going to cemeteries to look for their friends."

Delta Captain Jim Butterworth, who served in the Air Force for over two decades, recalled a powerful moment from a previous mission when a veteran stepped onto French soil. "The veteran that I was shaking hands with, he said, This is the first time I've been back since D-Day," Butterworth said. "And I lost it."

Big picture view:

The flight comes as America prepares to celebrate 250 years, adding historical significance for the crew. The pilots emphasized that they are carrying the legacy of a generation that altered global history. "The people that are going to be sitting in these seats, those are the shoulders that we're standing on," Butterworth said. "And we have to carry it strongly into the next 250 years."

What we don't know:

It's unclear which specific landing fields or historic sites the veterans will visit during their commemorative tour across the Normandy region.