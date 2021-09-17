Verizon customers report widespread service outage in Georgia

article

Have trouble getting service on your Verizon phone Friday morning? If you live in Georgia, you're not the only one.

Verizon says it had a known disruption in service throughout the southeastern United States overnight.

DownDetector shows over a thousand outage reports in the metro Atlanta area starting around 2 a.m.

On Twitter, the company responded to complaints saying that they currently had a known outage.

"We know how frustrating it can be when you have no service," the company told a customer." It can take a bit for an outage to be reported on our end, but we do currently have a known outage in your area. Our technicians are aware of it and are working towards a resolution."

The company told FOX 5 that the network team has fixed the issue and that service should be fully restored.

For more information, you can visit Verizon's outage FAQ.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.