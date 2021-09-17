Verizon customers report widespread service outage in Georgia
ATLANTA - Have trouble getting service on your Verizon phone Friday morning? If you live in Georgia, you're not the only one.
Verizon says it had a known disruption in service throughout the southeastern United States overnight.
DownDetector shows over a thousand outage reports in the metro Atlanta area starting around 2 a.m.
On Twitter, the company responded to complaints saying that they currently had a known outage.
"We know how frustrating it can be when you have no service," the company told a customer." It can take a bit for an outage to be reported on our end, but we do currently have a known outage in your area. Our technicians are aware of it and are working towards a resolution."
The company told FOX 5 that the network team has fixed the issue and that service should be fully restored.
For more information, you can visit Verizon's outage FAQ.
