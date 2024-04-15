Man shot in the chest during drive-by at Atlanta apartment complex

article

Atlanta police are searching for a gunman in an apparent drive-by shooting that sent a man to the hospital late Sunday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in front of an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Verbena Street.

According to investigators, they believe the victim was on the sidewalk when someone in a nearby vehicle started firing shots, hitting him in the chest.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials say he was alert and conscious.

Investigators are working to identify whoever fired the shots and to determine whether the shooting was a targeted act of violence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.