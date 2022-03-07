Vehicle stolen from on-duty Banks County firefighter

article

Officials in Banks County are searching for a vehicle stolen from a firefighter while they were on duty Sunday morning.

The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services says between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Sunday, someone stole the vehicle from the fire department's station 25 on the 6000 block of OId Highway 441 North.

According to officials, the vehicle belongs to one of Banks County Fire's firefighters and medics who was on duty at the time of the theft.

Authorities said the vehicle has a EMS star of life tag.

If you see the vehicle, please call 911.

