Vehicle crashes into Buckhead Post Office, forcing immediate closure

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A vehicle slammed into the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

A Buckhead post office was abruptly closed on Monday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into its front.

The incident occurred at the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the collision.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene captured the SUV having gone through the front glass façade.

Authorities reported no life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

While the post office was closed immediately following the crash, it was unclear whether it would reopen on Tuesday.