Vehicle crashes into Buckhead Post Office, forcing immediate closure

Published  March 17, 2025 6:04pm EDT
Buckhead
A vehicle slammed into the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A Buckhead post office was abruptly closed on Monday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into its front. 

The incident occurred at the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road. 

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the collision. 

FOX 5 cameras at the scene captured the SUV having gone through the front glass façade. 

Authorities reported no life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

While the post office was closed immediately following the crash, it was unclear whether it would reopen on Tuesday.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.

