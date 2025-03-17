Vehicle crashes into Buckhead Post Office, forcing immediate closure
A vehicle slammed into the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta on March 17, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A Buckhead post office was abruptly closed on Monday afternoon after a vehicle slammed into its front.
The incident occurred at the U.S. Post Office located along Pharr Road.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the collision.
FOX 5 cameras at the scene captured the SUV having gone through the front glass façade.
Authorities reported no life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
While the post office was closed immediately following the crash, it was unclear whether it would reopen on Tuesday.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.