Vehicle crashes into BP gas station in DeKalb County, catches fire

The Brief Vehicle crashes into BP gas station, causing a fire in DeKalb County Fire spreads into parts of the building; EMS responds to scene Authorities investigating how the vehicle ended up inside the gas station



DeKalb County firefighters and police are investigating how a vehicle crashed into a BP gas station Friday on Boulder Road near Clifton Church Road, igniting a fire that spread into parts of the building.

What we know:

Images from the scene showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames as fire crews worked to contain the blaze. The fire extended into the front section of the gas station before responders brought it under control.

Authorities have not yet said whether anyone was hurt. However, EMS units were seen at the scene shortly after the crash.

What we don't know:

Officials are working to determine what led to the vehicle entering the building. The investigation is ongoing.