VaShawn Mitchell talks about his 10th album titled 'See the Goodness'

Two-time Grammy-nominated gospel artist, VaShawn Mitchell, just released the 10th album of his career called "Chapter X [Ten]: See the Goodness."

FOX 5’s Jonathan Stacey sat down with the former Atlanta resident hours after the album dropped.

For more than two decades, Mitchell has topped the charts hit with songs like "Nobody Greater" and "Turning Around for Me." But his most recent release isn’t necessarily shaped by the highs or the hits of life.

"I went back to school finished my degree, I was doing vitruals, I purposely did not want to write for what I was going through and I wanted to write for the people that were coming out," Mitchell said.

The lesson and the lyrics come to life on the album’s title track "See the Goodness."

"Someone is going to always go through something, and that’s what this project is about - the peace - the God of the go through. It’s about understanding no matter what we go through, God still in the greatest power."

That same sentiment of encouragement is echoed throughout album featuring voices of artists like Donnie McClurkin, Jekayln Carr, and Darryl Walls. But the greatest contributor to this release may be a person he’s known and loved longer than them all.

You can listen to "Chapter X [Ten]: See the Goodness" now wherever you download your music.