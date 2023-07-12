City leaders worry vaping products appear to market to children

An Atlanta city council member questions why vaping products include a selection of "bubblegum", "cherry", "pineapple" and other fruity flavors.

Council member Michael Bond is willing to argue the marketing of the products may encourage children to want to participate.

"We want to work with responsible vape store owners who want to protect our children," said Bond. He has introduced legislation to do just that.

The council member says there is a loophole in federal guidelines regarding how the merchandise can be marketed.

"I am urging federal authorities to close that loophole," he said.

An owner of a half dozen stores, including one in Atlanta, told FOX 5 she makes sure that only patrons who are 21 and up can come in.

"If the idea is to try to get rid of fruit flavors, I cannot agree with that," said the owner, Lisa Gano.

Yet, there are some products from wholesalers that Gano refuses to stock her shelves with.

She described some of the packaging as "cartoonish." Gano said responsible vape customers just don't need that.

The age to purchase vaping products used to be 18. The federal government raised it to 21.

"I have no problem with that," Gano said.