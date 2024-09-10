'Vampire Diaries' fans can now stay in Caroline Forbes' home

article

Fans of The Vampire Diaries can now experience the fictional town of Mystic Falls in real life. The home of Caroline Forbes, a beloved character from the series, is officially available for booking on Airbnb.

Located in the heart of Covington, the house is just minutes away from iconic landmarks featured in the show, including the famous clocktower and Mystic Grill.

A stay in this iconic home is priced at about $400 per night. However, due to its popularity, bookings are nearly full for the remainder of the year.

Caroline Forbes, portrayed by actress Candice King (formerly Candice Accola), is a central character in The Vampire Diaries. She begins as a high school student and best friend to Elena Gilbert and Bonnie Bennett. Initially a human, Caroline is turned into a vampire early in the series.

The Vampire Diaries first debuted 15 years ago today.