1 dead, 1 injured in Lawrenceville double shooting

Gwinnett County Police investigate a double shooting that left one man killed at Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville on May 27, 2023.

Two men were shot along a busy roadway in Lawrenceville on Saturday evening.

As officers were responded to the area of Valley Club Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville just before 9 p.m., Gwinnett County Police were informed two people were being rushed to an area hospital.

It was later learned by police that one of those men died, and the other was injured, but is expected to survive. Their names have not been released.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours as officers worked to investigate the incident. Investigators canvassed the area for possible witnesses, searched for physical evidence, and tried to locate nearby surveillance video.

A motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Investigators urge anyone with information in the case to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.

