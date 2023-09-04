Expand / Collapse search

Volunteers flock to Valdosta to pitch in after Hurricane Idalia

Georgia
Volunteers help Valdosta recover from Idalia

When disasters strike, some people view it as their calling to help. Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief has more than 100 volunteers on the ground in the Valdosta area. They tell FOX 5 they're not just there to clean up, they're also feeding thousands of people everyday.

VALDOSTA, Ga. - Volunteers from throughout Georgia are in Valdosta helping with the recovery efforts from Hurricane Idalia.

Dwain Carter came with Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief, along with more than a hundred others, ready to pitch in.

Carter says since Friday, volunteers have cooked about 25,000 meals. He says they also have volunteers out cleaning up damage.

"We come to bless people, and usually we walk away being more blessed than what we give out because the people are so appreciative that we're here helping," he said. "We don’t charge for anything."

Those who live in the community say it's exciting to see so many willing to get to work.

"It is inspiring and hopeful that people are caring about Valdosta and south Georgia in that way," said Michael Smith, CEO of the Greater Valdosta United Way.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, roughly 10% of the Valdosta area remains in the dark.

Georgia’s governor and two senators have visited the area pledging to help with recovery efforts.

Smith says the area needs help now more than ever.

"We need resource dollars, state agencies, and federal agencies," he said. "We're working hard to get that FEMA designation for our county."

The Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers help throughout the southeast, but Carter says it hits different helping communities in their own state.

"The passion doesn't change if we go somewhere else, but we're at home," he said.

Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief says they plan to be on the ground for three to four weeks.

Meantime, President Joe Biden is considering a FEMA Disaster Declaration for the area, but so far it has not been approved.