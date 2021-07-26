Vaccine recipients in DeKalb get $50 prepaid debit card

DeKalb County is trying out different incentives to increase the vaccination rate of its residents, including a food drive over the weekend.

Recently, DeKalb residents who forwent receiving the COVID-19 vaccine gave up on the opportunity for cash. The county announced Monday it vaccinated 185 people and gave each a $50 prepaid debit card.

The giveaway increased the attendance at the vaccination site by 48 percent of the previous event, the county reported.

"The $50 prepaid debit cards are a smart investment that will save lives, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect our medical personnel and first responders," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.

The DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb Fire Rescue administered COVID-19 vaccines to residents at three locations.

As of July 20 in DeKalb County, 34.6 percent of African American residents and 35 percent of Hispanic residents received at least one dose, compared to 52.8 percent of Whites and 67.8 percent of Asian Americans.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.