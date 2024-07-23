Usher's nonprofit getting reading for Disruptivator Summit in Atlanta

Usher's New Look nonprofit organization is set to host its 25th annual Disruptivator Summit this week in Atlanta. This notable event will bring together 400 teens from 15 states for an academic and leadership conference.

In preparation for the summit, a dedicated team of volunteers has packed hundreds of swag bags for the attending students. These bags are filled with unique donations from the nonprofit's partners around the world.

The summit aims to advance the program's mission of breaking down barriers that prevent teens from graduating high school and college. According to Davis, "New Look" stands out as the only program globally that follows its students for ten years.

The summit will take place at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, starting tomorrow and running through Friday.