Usher expected to announce tour after Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

The multi-talented Atlanta superstar Usher is reportedly making plans to embark on a world tour after his half-time show at the big game in February.

According to Billboard, Usher's team has been strategically placing holds on arenas worldwide and dates are expected to be locked in soon.

If the rumors are true, Usher will be the first artist in 7 years to use the halftime show to launch a live tour.

The last time that Usher was on tour was 2015.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show is set to take place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which is where Usher also has a highly-successful residency.

Tickets for his Super Bowl Sunday performance are already available for purchase, albeit at a steep price. The lowest ticket option on Vivid Seats currently stands at a jaw-dropping $7,379, excluding additional fees. These prices apply even for the "nose bleed" seats, showcasing the immense demand for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Usher is also releasing his 9th studio album titled "Coming Home" on the same day as the Super Bowl.