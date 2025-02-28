Usher to deliver keynote address at Emory commencement, receive honorary degree

article

The Brief Usher to Speak at Emory: The singer will deliver the May 12 keynote and receive an honorary degree . Music Icon’s Success: Usher rose to fame in Atlanta , won eight Grammys , and headlined the 2024 Super Bowl . Giving Back: His nonprofit, Usher’s New Look , supports under-resourced teens in education and leadership.



Emory University’s upcoming May 12 commencement ceremony is set to be a star-studded affair, as Atlanta music icon Usher will deliver the keynote address. The Grammy-winning singer will also be awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree during the event.

Usher expressed excitement about the opportunity to speak to the graduating class, stating that he is "thrilled to have the chance to speak with Emory students as they graduate and prepare to make their mark on the world."

A Legacy of Success and Giving Back

The backstory:

Usher moved to Atlanta at age 12 to pursue his dream of musical success, eventually becoming one of the biggest names in R&B. His career highlights include 8 Grammy Awards, 100 sold-out Las Vegas shows, and headlining the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Beyond his musical achievements, Usher has been deeply involved in philanthropy. Since 1999, he has served as founding chair of Usher’s New Look, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering under-resourced teens by helping them discover their passions, complete their education, and give back to their communities.

PREVIOUS USHER STORIES