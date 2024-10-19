Harris highlights reproductive rights, economy during Atlanta rally with Usher

article

Vice President Kamala Harris continued to highlight women's reproductive rights and the economy as she addressed supporters during a campaign rally in Atlanta on Saturday.

Both Harris and former President Donald Trump have made multiple visits to the Peach State this week to mark the beginning of early voting. Each candidate is working to drum up support in Georgia, a critical battleground state that could decide the winner of the presidential election.

Harris was joined by music superstar Usher during her event at Lakewood Amphitheater, who urged attendees to vote early and canvass in their neighborhood.

"We need everyone to get out there and support this campaign," Usher said to the crowd.

While Harris addressed a number of key issues, she continued to hammer down on the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

Sarah Kime lives in Alpharetta and considers herself to be independent, but she says one issue in particular has made her a staunch Harris supporter: women's reproductive freedoms.

"That's very, very important. I think a woman should have a right to choose what she does with her own body," Kime said.

During her speech, the vice president honored Amber Nicole Thurman, a Georgia woman, who, according to ProPublica report, died after not receiving proper care due to confusion over language in the state's abortion ban.

"I promised Amber’s mother that we would always remember her story and speak her name. Amber Nicole Thurman, Amber Nicole Thurman," Harris said.

Thurman's mother was at the rally and stood up when her daughter's name was being chanted by the crowd.

Harris also hit on the economy, an issue many voters view her less favorably on compared to Trump, laying out plans on how to reduce housing costs, going after price gouging, and creating new tax cuts for entrepreneurs and families.

"I have laid out a comprehensive plan to lower the cost that you pay on everything from prescription medication to groceries," she said. "And this will be my focus every single day as President of the United States. I will give a middle class tax cut to 100 million Americans, including $6,000 during the first year of a child's life."

While Harris campaigned in Georgia, former President Trump spoke at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, another key battleground state. Meanwhile, some of his supporters, like Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lara Trump held events in Georgia on Saturday.

Early voting in the Peach State continues through next week, where both candidates are expected to return for events.