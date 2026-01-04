US captures Venezuelan president in strike: Georgians react to use of force

The Brief Rubio clarified the U.S. will use oil blockades for leverage rather than directly governing post-Maduro Venezuela. U.S. Special Forces captured Nicolás Maduro in a secret raid; he now faces federal narco-terrorism charges in Manhattan. The unilateral military operation triggered widespread flight cancellations, international diplomatic scrutiny, and polarized domestic protests.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified Sunday that the United States does not intend to manage the day-to-day governance of Venezuela, despite earlier assertions from President Donald Trump that Washington would "run" the country following the ouster of Nicolás Maduro.

Speaking on Sunday morning talk shows, Rubio sought to temper domestic and international concerns regarding a prolonged foreign intervention. He stated that the U.S. would instead utilize its existing "oil quarantine" as leverage to pressure the new leadership toward policy changes.

"And so that's the sort of control the president is pointing to when he says that," Rubio said on CBS’ "Face the Nation." "We continue with that quarantine, and we expect to see that there will be changes, not just in the way the oil industry is run for the benefit of the people, but also so that they stop the drug trafficking."

Marco Rubio, US secretary of state, speaks during a news conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. President Nicolas Maduro has been charged in the US after he was captured and flown out of Venezuela

Rubio clarifies ‘running’ Venezuela

What they're saying:

The secretary’s comments were a notable pivot from Trump’s statements on Saturday. During a news conference in Florida, the president vowed more than half a dozen times to "run" the oil-rich nation. "We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," Trump told reporters.

Rubio argued that the president’s intent had been misunderstood by a "foreign policy establishment" fixated on past interventions in the Middle East. He emphasized that the administration would judge Maduro's subordinates, who are currently in charge, by their actions.

"The whole foreign policy apparatus thinks everything is Libya, everything is Iraq, everything is Afghanistan," Rubio said. "This is not the Middle East. And our mission here is very different. This is the Western Hemisphere."

While Rubio did not rule out a U.S. military presence, he noted that the current "force posture" is sufficient to enforce the blockade of sanctioned tankers and intercept drug trafficking.

Maduro faces federal charges in New York

What we know:

The diplomatic maneuvering follows a dramatic weekend operation, coined "Absolute Resolve," which resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The couple was extracted from a military base in Caracas during a middle-of-the-night raid and flown to New York.

A video posted by the White House showed a smiling Maduro being escorted through a DEA office in Manhattan. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court on Monday.

The Justice Department released a new indictment Saturday painting Maduro’s administration as a "corrupt, illegitimate government" fueled by a narco-terrorism conspiracy. "It was dark, and it was deadly," Trump said of the operation, which he kept secret from Congress to avoid leaks.

In Venezuela, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez demanded Maduro’s release, calling him the rightful leader even as the nation's high court named her interim president.

Atlantans protest Venezuelan strike

The other side:

The unilateral action has sparked a polarized response. In Atlanta, protesters gathered at Piedmont Park on Sunday to march toward the North Midtown MARTA station, voicing concerns over "nation-building" and the lack of congressional approval.

"It’s the unilateral approach here of removing a head of state without congressional approval that really has us concerned about what comes next, because it feels like there might be ulterior motives here," said Matt Woodruff, a member of the organization STAND.

Critics have also questioned the administration's focus on Venezuela’s oil reserves, which are the largest in the world. Trump stated Saturday that rebuilding the country would not cost the U.S. anything because American oil companies would be tasked with the work.

Conversely, millions of Venezuelans and exiles in the U.S. celebrated the raid as a victory over an autocratic dictator. "I'm hoping for peace of all, for being able to celebrate with my family," said one exile during a rally in Florida.

Caribbean travel disruption

The military operation has caused significant regional disruption. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy restricted airspace in the Caribbean and Venezuela, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines reported at least 88 cancellations to and from the country.

In Caracas, an eerie quiet fell over the city on Sunday. Businesses remained closed, and the presidential palace was heavily guarded by both military personnel and armed civilians.

"People are still shaken," said David Leal, 77, a Caracas resident who found his workplace empty for a second consecutive day.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday to discuss the operation, which the secretary-general has described as a "dangerous precedent."