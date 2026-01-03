Delta cancels Caribbean flights after U.S. strike in Venezuela

The Brief Delta Air Lines has canceled flights to the Caribbean. The cancellations come after a U.S. strike in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Delta says customers will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.



Delta Air Lines began canceling flights early Saturday morning in compliance with FAA airspace closures in the Caribbean after the United States carried out a large-scale military strike in Venezuela resulting in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. strikes Venezuela, capturing Maduro

What we know:

Hours after the strike, President Donald Trump announced on social media that U.S. forces had captured Maduro and his wife and flown them out of Venezuela.

"Maduro has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country," Trump wrote, adding that the operation was carried out in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement. Trump said the strikes were carried out "successfully" and scheduled a news conference for later Saturday.

Delta cancels Caribbean flights

What they're saying:

Delta says it is closely monitoring the situation in the region.

As cancellations are processed, Delta says customers will receive notifications via the Fly Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Why target Maduro?

The backstory:

The strike followed months of escalating pressure by the Trump administration on Maduro’s government, including a buildup of U.S. forces near South America and attacks on boats accused of drug smuggling.

Maduro was indicted in March 2020 on U.S. charges related to narco-terrorism.

Trump has said the United States is engaged in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels and has justified recent military actions as necessary to stop drug trafficking.

Maduro’s status unclear

What we don't know:

As of Saturday morning, it was not known whether there were deaths or injuries, whether additional military actions were planned, or who was exercising control of Venezuela’s government. The White House did not respond yet to questions about where Maduro and his wife were being taken.

International reaction

International reaction began to emerge quickly.

The other side:

Cuba condemned the strike, calling it a criminal attack, while Iran’s foreign ministry also denounced the operation.

Argentina’s president praised Trump’s announcement, celebrating what he described as a blow against authoritarian rule.

What's next:

The situation remains fluid as governments around the world monitor developments. The FAA warned U.S. pilots that airspace over Venezuela and Curaçao was off limits due to safety risks tied to military activity.