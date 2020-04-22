UPS donates 10K N95 masks to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

UPS has donated 10,000 N95 respirator masks to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

According to UPS, the company has a "sufficient supply" for its employees, so they are donating the masks to help protect healthcare workers at CHOA hospitals.

“Atlanta is UPS’s home – it’s our global headquarters, and the city and the State of Georgia aren’t just communities we serve, but also the city and state that thousands of our employees call home,” said UPS President, South Atlantic District Derrick Johnson. “We couldn’t be happier to provide these masks to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at this time – a time when PPE of all kinds is in desperate need by hospitals around the country.”

April 20, 2020 - UPS donates masks to CHOA (Photo: UPS)

“We are so grateful for this generous donation from UPS,” said Ron Frieson, president of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and External Affairs. “While COVID-19 seems to affect children much less severely than adults, all healthcare providers have felt the effects of a stressed supply chain during this unprecedented event. These masks will go a long way at Children’s, and it is because of ongoing support from organizations like UPS that we can stand strong for our community’s kids and families – even in times of uncertainty.”

