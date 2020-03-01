UPDATE: Body of missing of elderly woman found on Georgia road

Deputies confirmed the body of a missing 84-year-old Spalding County woman was found Sunday night.

Deputies had been searching for 84-year-old Willie Jo Greer since she was last seen Tuesday around noon. Officials then issued a Mattie’s Call, Georgia’s emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, for her. In a Facebook post, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office foul play is not believed to be involved in this case.

Saturday afternoon, Spalding County deputies say that officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources discovered a vehicle belonging to Greer on a road in rural Wilkes County.

Investigators say the vehicle appeared to have left the road and become stuck in a ditch. While deputies searched the area using air and K-9 units, Greer was nowhere to be found.

"Now is the time for everyone to maintain hope, keep faith, and pray for Mrs. Greer and her family for her safe return," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said.

Greer is described by deputies as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

Deputies said Greer was diagnosed with dementia.

"We ask that you lift up and support her family and friends in prayer. This is a sad day for our community and our thoughts and prayers go out to them as they grieve Mrs. Greer’s loss," the Spalding County Sheriff's Office said.