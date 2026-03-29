Unoccupied dorm catches fire on Clark Atlanta University campus

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The Brief Crews put out a fire at an unoccupied dormitory early Sunday morning. Fire officials said the flames were reported on Clark Atlanta University's campus. No students were in the building and no injuries were reported.



An unoccupied dormitory on Clark Atlanta University’s campus caught fire early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire in the 50 block of James P. Brawley Drive and found smoke coming from a multi-story dormitory.

Crews found a fire on the first floor and began an "aggressive" attack while also searching the building.

A FOX 5 photojournalist captured crews on scene around 3:30 a.m.

The flames were quickly extinguished, and crews remained on the scene to put out hot spots.

The building was not occupied by students at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Crews respond to a reported fire on Clark Atlanta University's campus on March 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.