University of Georgia linebacker signee shot in hometown

An athlete who recently committed to play football for the University of Georgia is recovering this morning after he was shot Monday night.

According to UGASports.com, EJ Lightsey suffered wounds to his shoulder and back, but they are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened in Lightsey's hometown of Fitzgerald, which is located in Ben Hill County about three hours south of Atlanta.

The student-athlete was taken to an Albany hospital in serious condition.

A teammate says that Lightsey is now alert and talking and that he is scheduled for surgery soon.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound teen was one of three inside linebacker signees in UGA's 2022 class.

Dawg Nation put out a tweet sending prayers to Lightsey and his family.

He's expected to enroll at the University of Georgia this summer after leading Fitzgerald High School to a state championship this past season.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE