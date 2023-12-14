USPS shows off high-tech upgrades, revolutionizing holiday deliveries

With just days to go until Christmas, delivery services are busy. They are working overtime to get holiday gifts and other mail delivered fast and on time.

On Thursday, FOX 5 was given an exclusive look behind the scenes at a United States Postal Service facility and at some new upgrades that it says is the future of its operation.

To keep up with the changing times, the USPS is in the midst of upgrading facilities across the country with high-tech equipment. The facility in Athens was the first of its kind in the country.

MAIL SHIPPING DEADLINES FOR THE 2023 HOLIDAY SEASON

During the renovation, USPS added a brand-new package sorting machine and consolidated operations to bring mail carriers from the area under one roof.

"We're able to process thousands of more packages per hour, which means we can get carriers out of the building quicker," said the facilities' postmaster, Michael Benevento. "We can get them returning to the office quicker, we can get the packages delivered to the customers much more efficiently."

Benevento says customers will benefit from the changes because his people will be able to deliver mail quicker.

"We're built for the holiday season, this is just another example of the commitment we have to our community," he said.

WHAT ARE THIS YEAR’S PACKAGE SHIPPING DEADLINES?

Teresa Martinez has been a mail carrier for two years, and she says the upgrades at the facility are not just exciting for her but also for the people she works with. She says the holiday season allows her to help connect her community one letter and package at a time.

"We understand that even though it's the most challenging time of the year, it's also the most rewarding because not only do we deliver packages, we get to connect families and delivery joy," she said.

So far, USPS has upgraded two dozen facilities across the country with plans for about 400 more.