Shipping deadlines for the 2023 holiday season

As the holiday season approaches, it's crucial to be aware of shipping deadlines to ensure your gifts reach family and friends on time. Major carriers like FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service have specified dates you'll want to keep in mind.

For those relying on the U.S. Postal Service, using the Ground Advantage or First-Class Mail services, the last day for shipping is Dec. 16. It's worth noting that the USPS has confirmed there will be no holiday surcharges added this season.

If you opt for Priority Mail through the USPS, the deadline extends to Dec. 18.

Turning to FedEx, ground shipping deadlines range from Dec. 13 through the 21.

For those choosing UPS to deliver their gifts, the three-day select option has a deadline of Dec. 19.

Remembering and adhering to these shipping dates will help ensure a smooth and stress-free holiday season, allowing your thoughtful presents to arrive at their destinations without any hiccups.