Union County man accused of child sexual exploitation

The Brief A Union County man was allegedly caught possessing child sexual abuse materials. An investigation began after deputies received a tip concerning Joshua Bowers last week. Bowers was booked into the Union County Jail.



What we know:

The Union County Sheriff's Office began investigating Joshua Bowers after receiving a tip on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Deputies executed a search warrant on Bowers' phone where they found child porn files, officials say.

Bowers was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of children and arrested Wednesday. He was booked into the Union County Jail.

What we don't know:

An investigation remains active. The sheriff's office did not say whether more charges are expected.

What's next:

Once the investigation is finished, the Enotah Judicial Circuit District will prosecute Bowers' case.