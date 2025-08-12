Union County K9 officers help catch suspect who ran from deputies

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Union County K9 Bolo (Union County Sheriff's Office)

An attempted burglar was arrested thanks to two K9 officers, according to Union County deputies.

What we know:

The Union County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating a possible break-in attempt on Wednesday when they located a person of interest.

Police said that person, later identified as Charles House, drove away from officers and then got out of the car and ran from them.

Union County Sheriff's Office K9 Bolo and Georgia Department of Natural Resources K9 Judge helped locate and arrest House.

What they're saying:

Union County Sheriff Dyer said he is proud to have K9 Bolo as a part of their team and that their partnership and expertise highlight the invaluable contributions k9 units make to protecting the community.