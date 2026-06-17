Union County home a total loss after massive Tuesday fire

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The Brief A massive fire destroyed a large home on Grace Mtn. Road on Tuesday afternoon, drawing responses from multiple fire stations. Flames engulfed the building and multiple vehicles, but all occupants managed to escape safely without any reported injuries. Emergency crews launched a defensive attack to contain the blaze, and investigators are working to determine the official cause.



A massive structure fire completely destroyed a large home and several vehicles in the Grace Mountain Road area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA.

Firefighters from five different stations rushed to the scene to battle the intense flames, but officials reported that all occupants managed to get out of the home safely.

Union County blaze

What we know:

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple Union County Fire Department stations quickly responded with both volunteer and career firefighters and apparatus.

Personnel from five separate emergency stations rush to contain an intense residential blaze that left a Union County home a total loss on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA)

Upon arrival, emergency crews found the large home almost fully engulfed by flames. Firefighters mounted a defensive attack on the blaze, which had already involved the house and multiple vehicles, according to emergency officials.

The home is considered a total loss, but authorities confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities sustained in the incident.

Emergency crews find a large residential property completely engulfed by heavy fire and black smoke after a devastating 4:30 p.m. emergency call on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA)

Fire cause under review

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet officially determined what sparked the devastating blaze. The investigation into the origin of the fire remains ongoing.