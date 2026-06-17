Union County home a total loss after massive Tuesday fire
UNION COUNTY, Ga. - A massive structure fire completely destroyed a large home and several vehicles in the Grace Mountain Road area on Tuesday afternoon, according to Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA.
Firefighters from five different stations rushed to the scene to battle the intense flames, but officials reported that all occupants managed to get out of the home safely.
Union County blaze
What we know:
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Multiple Union County Fire Department stations quickly responded with both volunteer and career firefighters and apparatus.
Personnel from five separate emergency stations rush to contain an intense residential blaze that left a Union County home a total loss on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA)
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the large home almost fully engulfed by flames. Firefighters mounted a defensive attack on the blaze, which had already involved the house and multiple vehicles, according to emergency officials.
The home is considered a total loss, but authorities confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities sustained in the incident.
Emergency crews find a large residential property completely engulfed by heavy fire and black smoke after a devastating 4:30 p.m. emergency call on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA)
Fire cause under review
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet officially determined what sparked the devastating blaze. The investigation into the origin of the fire remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Union County Fire/Rescue & EMA, who provided the official details regarding the emergency response and status of the occupants via a statement.