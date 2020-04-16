Union City police investigate sexual assault, suspect arrested

Union City police arrested the man suspected of sexually assaulting an underaged female.

According to investigators, the sexual assault incident happened during the week of April 6. Police said they learned the suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Ian Evans, knew that the female victim was a minor.

Ian Christian Evans (Union City Police Department)

Police said an investigation continues because they believe Evans may have victimized other people.

“I take all criminal investigations personally, but alleged criminal acts being done to a child, becomes truly devastating and we will use all available resources to bring justice to the victim[s] in this case,” said Lieutenant P. Brooks, CID Commander.

Evans was booked into the Fulton County Jail.