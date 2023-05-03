Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for stabbing 5-year-old, 3 women in Union City

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
UNION CITY, Ga. - Police have identified and arrested a man accused of stabbing a 5-year-old child and multiple women at an apartment complex in Union City Wednesday night.

Jermaine Hughley, 41, was arrested and charged in the incident police say took place at the Arcadia Apartments on the 5100 block of Thompson Road around 9:30 p.m.

Hughley has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of cruelty to children.

Women, 5-year-old stabbed in Union City

Police are searching for answers in a mass stabbing that sent three women and a child to the hospital late Tuesday night in Union City.

There were four victims in the incident, all of whom have been reported in stable condition. Some of them have already been released from the hospital. Police have not revealed if the child was one of them.

No further information has been released at this time.