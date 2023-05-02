5-year-old, multiple women stabbed at Union City apartment complex

article

Multiple people, including a 5-year-old child and multiple women were injured in a stabbing at an apartment complex in Union City Tuesday night.

Union City Police Department reported to the scene at the Arcadia Apartments on Thompson Road around 9:30 p.m.

Officers say they saw three adult women with multiple lacerations and entry wounds in multiple areas on their upper and lower torsos.

A 5-year-old child was found suffering from multiple lacerations as well.

The victims were all taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has assumed a primary investigative role.

There's been no word of any suspects or arrests.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.