UGA women’s tennis honored at White House event

The Brief UGA women’s tennis team honored at White House for national title win. Bulldogs defeated Texas A&M to secure championship in Waco, Texas. NCAA tournament bracket announcement and championships set for May.



The University of Georgia women’s tennis team is being recognized on a national stage after winning its latest championship title.

What we know:

The Bulldogs were honored during NCAA Collegiate National Champions Day at the White House on Tuesday after capturing the outdoor national title last year with a dominant win over Texas A&M in Waco, Texas. The victory marked the program’s third title and its first outdoor championship in years.

During the event, President Donald Trump praised the team’s performance as the Bulldogs continue to build momentum heading into the upcoming NCAA tournament, with postseason play set to begin in May.

Multiple teams were recognized at the event at the White House. Several players from UGA and their coaches were able to attend.