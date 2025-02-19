UGA School of Medicine granted 'candidate status,' site visit next

article

The University of Georgia (UGA) School of Medicine has been granted "candidate status" by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME)—a significant step in the accreditation process for medical schools.

"I am proud of the tremendous progress we have made toward enrolling the first class of students in the UGA School of Medicine," said President Jere W. Morehead. "I am grateful to Dean Shelley Nuss and everyone who has worked so hard over the past year to get us to this point. I know they will continue to shepherd the School of Medicine diligently through this process as we usher in a new era of even greater impact for the University of Georgia."

Key Steps in Accreditation

As part of its journey toward full accreditation, the UGA School of Medicine will host an LCME site visit this fall to evaluate its progress. During this visit, officials will:

Tour the facilities and assess infrastructure.

Review submitted materials related to curriculum and planning.

Receive updates on the new Medical Education and Research Building currently in development.

Meet with stakeholders involved in admissions, faculty planning, and academic programs.

Economic Impact on Georgia

The UGA School of Medicine is expected to be a major contributor to Georgia’s economy. A study conducted by Tripp Umbach, a nationally recognized consulting firm, estimates that the school will generate between $1.8 billion and $2.3 billion in cumulative economic impact on the state by 2040.

What’s Next?

The next major milestone for the UGA School of Medicine will take place in May, when construction begins on the Medical Education and Research Building. Construction is scheduled to be completed December 2025.