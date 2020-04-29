UGA planning possible return to in-person classes in August

The president of the University of Georgia says they are expecting to go back to in-person classes for the fall semester in August.

The Georgia Arch at the University of Georgia. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Writing in a press release Wednesday, UGA President Jere Morehead said that it "will not be easy" for the university to begin reopening the campus and go back to normal operations, but that the school is working to create a smooth transition.

UGA, along with other colleges in the University System of Georgia, suspended all in-person courses due to the coronavirus on March 16. Since then, all classes have been online.

"Few of us could have imagined, as we began Spring Break at the midpoint of our semester, the magnitude of disruption that was imminent," Morehead said.

In order to make the transition back to campus, Morehead said that he is working with four other presidents in the University System and created working groups to consider a "staggered, phased-in approach" and address concerns about the economic, health and safety, educational, and athletic impacts of the transition.

"Our top priority in a phased, gradual reopening over the summer is the safety of our faculty, staff, and students," Morehead said. "We must ensure that our plans promote a healthy and safe environment, comply with Executive Orders and directives from the Governor’s Office, and reflect guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health."

While the UGA president said he anticipates a return to in-person classes in August, he said the situation remains "fluid" and could change even after plans begin to be put into place.

All Maymester and Summer Semester students will still take online courses.

