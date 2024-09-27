Expand / Collapse search
UGA: No significant damage post-Helene, resumes normal operations

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 27, 2024 5:04pm EDT
University of Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 6

Crews at the University of Georgia work to clean up the Athens campus following Helene on Sept. 27, 2024.  (University of Georgia)

ATHENS, Ga. - The University of Georgia is recovering from Helene.

Crews assessed and cleaned up the Athens campus all day on Friday. 

"We are pleased to report that there was no significant damage to any buildings. We anticipate that campus operations, events, and activities will return to normal this weekend with in-person classes and business operations resuming on Monday, September 30," university officials wrote in a statement on Friday afternoon. 

Several trees did fall on campus, but no major damage or injuries were reported. 

UGA buses will return to their regular schedules at 7 p.m. on Friday. 

All UGA Athens campus facilities, including the Tate Center, Ramsey Center, libraries, and dining services, will be open for normal operations on Saturday. 

"We are fortunate that Athens did not experience more significant damage during the storm and our thoughts are with those around the state and Southeast who were more deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene," UGA officials wrote. 

The campuses were closed on Thursday and Friday due to the storm. 