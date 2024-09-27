UGA: No significant damage post-Helene, resumes normal operations

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Crews at the University of Georgia work to clean up the Athens campus following Helene on Sept. 27, 2024. (University of Georgia)

In brief: The University of Georgia is conducting an assessment following Hurricane Helene, with cleanup efforts taking place all day Friday. No significant damage reported to buildings on campus; operations expected to normalize over the weekend, with full resumption on Monday, September 30. Some trees fell during the storm, but there were no reports of major damage or injuries. Campus facilities, including major centers, libraries, and dining services, will reopen for normal operations on Saturday. UGA buses are set to resume their regular schedule starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.



The University of Georgia is recovering from Helene.

Crews assessed and cleaned up the Athens campus all day on Friday.

"We are pleased to report that there was no significant damage to any buildings. We anticipate that campus operations, events, and activities will return to normal this weekend with in-person classes and business operations resuming on Monday, September 30," university officials wrote in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Several trees did fall on campus, but no major damage or injuries were reported.

UGA buses will return to their regular schedules at 7 p.m. on Friday.

All UGA Athens campus facilities, including the Tate Center, Ramsey Center, libraries, and dining services, will be open for normal operations on Saturday.

"We are fortunate that Athens did not experience more significant damage during the storm and our thoughts are with those around the state and Southeast who were more deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene," UGA officials wrote.

The campuses were closed on Thursday and Friday due to the storm.