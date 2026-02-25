UGA instructor removed from campus after viral confrontation

The Brief A UGA professor has been removed from campus after a confrontation went viral online. UGA said the issue has been referred to police.



A University of Georgia instructor is out of the classroom after a confrontation during class went viral, according to the university.

What we know:

A social media video shows the UGA instructor being confronted by two independent groups who accused him of inappropriate conduct online.

FOX 5 reached out to the university following reports of these allegations. A spokesperson for UGA said the instructor accused of these allegations has been taken off campus and police are investigating.

The university released the following statement:

"The allegations concerning this instructor are deeply disturbing, and the matter has been referred to law enforcement. The instructor has been removed from campus while the investigation is conducted."

What we don't know:

We have reached out to the university for clarification on who is investigating.